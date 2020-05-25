Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a sweet birthday wish for brother in law Kunal Kemmu and it is all things love

On Kunal Kemmu’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable picture of her brother in law.

Kareena Kapoor Khan must be locked in her house during the ongoing lockdown but she certainly aces the art of making her loved one feel special despite maintaining social distancing. Thanks to her social media posts which has kept the fans intrigued in this crisis time. Keeping up the trajectory, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a beautiful post on Instagram on her brother in law Kunal Kemmu’s birthday and it is grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons.

The Angrezi Medium actress shared a throwback picture of herself with sister in law Soha Ali Khan and birthday boy Kunal. In the picture, Kareena was seen holding her son Taimur Ali Khan while the Malang star held his daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu in his arms with Soha flaunting her flawless smile as they all posed for the camera. Dressed in a black and grey t-shirt and black jeggings, Bebo looked stunning, while the Tum Mile actress gave perfect summer vibes in her royal blue coloured dress with floral print. On the other hand, Kunal looked dashing in his light blue coloured t-shirt and faun coloured trousers. Interestingly, the wall in the picture also caught our eyes as it had the placards hanging which read, “It’s my birthday”. Bebo captioned the image as, “Happy birthday brother-in-law... We love you,” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Kunal Kemmu:

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides, the diva has also been roped in to play a key role in upcoming period drama Takht which is a multi-starrer project.

