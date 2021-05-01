Kareena Kapoor Khan pens sweet birthday wish for 'darling' Saba; Soha Ali Khan shares priceless PICS with Apa

On the occasion of Saba Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan took to social media to pen heartwarming messages for her. While Kareena wished her darling, Soha sent love to her sibling.

and Soha Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media from friends and family. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha joined together to make Saba's birthday special as they penned lovely notes on social media for her. While Kareena picked a sweet and short way to wish her sister-in-law, Soha went the throwback route to drop the most endearing wish for her 'apa' on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a throwback photo of her 'darling' sister-in-law, Saba as she wished her on birthday. She wrote, "happy birthday, darling Saba! Love you." On the other hand, Soha shared two throwback photos with Saba. In the first photo, we could see Saba and Soha as young women, all dolled up to party. Saba is seen clad in a pink dress while Soha glistened in a golden dress. In the second photo that was also black and white, Soha gave a glimpse of her childhood days with Saba. With it, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Apa - love you loads and hope to celebrate this and many other unrecognised occasions soon!! @sabapataudi."

Take a look at Kareena and Soha's wish for Saba:

As soon as Soha shared the photo, comments from close friends dropped in. Sophie Choudry also penned a wish for Saba in the comments. She wrote, "Happy happy bday @sabapataudi Lots of love Stay safe." Saba also thanked Soha for her lovely note.

Over the past few months, Saba has been using her social media handle to share memories with her family and loved ones. From sharing cute photos of Sara Ali Khan, to dropping cute moments with her niece and nephew Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan, Saba has been lighting up the internet with her posts.

