Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a sweet note on Manish Malhotra's birthday: Your place in my life is very special

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her friend and designer Manish Malhotra on his birthday. Along with her heartfelt note, Kareena also shared two photos that will leave you in awe.

Birthdays always manage to bring cheer and happiness for everyone and speaking of this, designer Manish Malhotra is celebrating his special day today. On the occasion, actresses he has been working with have been sharing wishes on social media. Speaking of it, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also penned a special note for her friend Manish on social media. Kareena shares a special bond with the designer as he has been working with her for the longest time.

On Manish's birthday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback selfie with the designer to express her appreciation for him. In her note, Kareena called Manish her 'forever friend' and mentioned that he has a special place in her life. Further, she recalled the special moments in time that the designer has worked with her and her sister Karisma Kapoor. With her note, she shared a photo in which she could be seen clad in a green camouflage jacket.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05 From twirling in shawls at Lolo’s shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever." To Kareena's note, Manish was quick to reply. He wrote, "Thank you my most beautiful friend love you loads and our times together at the movies or otherwise are memories forever to many more moments together." Kareena has walked for Manish Malhotra's shows in the past and almost every year, she turns showstopper for the designer.

Take a look at Kareena's note for Manish:

Meanwhile, Kareena is in Palampur with and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. She headed off to Dharamshala prior to Diwali last year and since then, she has been spending time in the hills. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and it will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

