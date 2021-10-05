Kareena Kapoor Khan performing Natarajasana is the perfect Monday motivation that fans need

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when not playing characters on the big screen, is often spotted doing her favourite fitness thing - performing yoga. The actor takes her workout routine extremely seriously and never fails to give major fitness inspiration to fans. A quick scroll on her Instagram profile will let fans know how she swears by Yoga and while doing so motivates fans as well. On Monday, October 4, we stumbled upon yet another instance of Kareena Kapoor performing Yoga and it is nothing less than a treat to watch.

In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor donning a pink sports bra matched with black yoga pants. No makeup and hair tied in a neat bun completed her entire look as the camera captured her. The photo was uploaded on a well-known Mumbai-based fitness Instagram page namely, Anshuka. The page uploaded her photo with a motivating caption that read, “Presence of mind, body, heart and soul. Beautiful Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan so graceful in her #Natarajasana”.

Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

