Kareena Kapoor Khan on pitfalls of stardom: Has overshadowed the actor in me; People have assumed I’m a diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood who will soon be seen Good Newwz. In a recent chat, Kareena opened up about the pitfalls of stardom.

One of the talented stars in Bollywood who has managed to entertained audiences for almost 2 decades is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The star of path breaking films like Chameli, Veere Di Wedding and more, has managed to rule the box office as well as people’s hearts. Now, as she gears up to shatter another stereotype with Good Newwz and open conversation about IVF, Kareena shared the downfalls of being a popular star and how people’s perception of her as a diva has overshadowed the actor in her.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Kareena mentioned that she has always been doing unique roles and had started the trend of headlining films long back. The Good Newwz star mentioned that it is being talked about now since the focus of people has shifted on female voices in cinema. Kareena even mentioned that the stardom that she has somewhere overshadowed the actor in her. She mentions that many actresses would have not done Veere Di Wedding due to mention of divorce, orgasms and more.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on a second child: Saif Ali Khan & I are happy with Taimur Ali Khan & don’t have any plans)

On her stardom, Kareena mentioned, “People have assumed I am a diva, but I loathe the word now. My PR is not strong; there’s zero strategy behind my moves. I have never bothered about projecting myself as a serious actor. I am happy when my fans are happy and my film is a success. Then, I whisk off on a holiday.” Kareena even mentioned that Good Newwz was one of the first films she signed and it was after a hoot narration.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy promoting Good Newwz with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In the film, Kareena and Akshay will be reuniting on the big screen after a while and fans are excited to see their reunion. The songs, Sauda Khara Khara, Maana Dil and Chandigarh Mein are trending and another song, Laal Ghaagra is slated to release today. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Read More