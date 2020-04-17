Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the role of a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2? Here’s what we know

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Veere Di Wedding will soon see a sequel and during an interview, producer Rhea Kapoor joked that she should get Bebo to play the role of a stripper in the film.

Ever since the producer of Veery Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor, has confirmed that the sequel of the film is in the pipeline, fans have been super thrilled to see Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhasker and their girl gang reunite on screen and create magic for the second time. It so happened that during a recent Instagram live with Sonam Kapoor, when a fan asked about the sequel to Veere Di Wedding, the actress said she doesn't know what was happening with regard to Veere Di Wedding 2. "I don't know, you'll have to ask her (Rhea)," she said. A few moments later, Sonam revealed Rhea told her to keep her mouth shut. Also, during an AMA session last month, Rhea had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2 on Instagram as she said that, “I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Now during a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor got talking about Veere Di Wedding and during a segment on the show, Kareena asked Rhea as to which member of the Kapoor family would be the best fit for the role of a stripper, and before Rhea could answer, Bebo suggested that Rhea only should take the title of a stripper. “I think you should take this,” Kareena told Rhea, who joked that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan and next, she will be seen reuniting with 3 Idiots co-star, , in Laal Singh Chaddha

