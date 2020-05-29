Kareena Kapoor Khan on Poo from K3G being iconic: You've never seen somebody who is so blasé & speaks her mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke candidly about her iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and how even today, she speaks to the youth. Read below to know more about what Bebo had to share on the same.

In 2001, gave us the most 'family' Bollywood movie ever with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Moreover, it was the dream casting that made K3G such a mega success along with the motto of, 'It's all about loving your family.' Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same movie seems like a pipe dream in modern times but back then KJo made it possible to get such a famous ensemble under one film.

Many would agree that the biggest takeaway from K3G had to be Bebo's character Poo, whose popularity knows no leaps and bounds. Almost two decades later, we still mouth Poo's iconic dialogues and marvel at her sassy persona. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Kareena was asked about playing Poo and being a part of pop culture because of that one iconic character. "It's so strange that after 20 years, it's still coming back in a way, in 2020, because, as you said, it's pop culture," Kapoor shared.

"It's a character that somehow, I don't know how it just connected with the youth then and it connects with the youth now. If I really can say, actresses will always do different kinds of parts but you've never seen a character like Poo. You've never seen somebody who is so blasé and just speaks her mind," the 39-year-old actress added.

Credits :BBC Asian Network

