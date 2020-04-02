Kareena Kapoor Khan poses in the sunshine & we bet it is on all our minds amid the Coronavirus lockdown; PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a sunkissed photo and well, we all can use some sunshine right now, can't we? Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left us all spending our time at home, and while it is a good thing as we get to spend quality time with our family, there is a lot that has been happening in the outside world. Right now, the best thing that all of us can do is stay indoors, maintain hygiene, and simply take all the necessary precautions. While that is what we are all doing, we are also having a fun time on social media since everyone has been turning creative, but with Kareena Kapoor Khan, her posts are just enough.

Kareena has always had this divalicious vibe to herself and even after all these years, after two decades of being in the industry, it hasn't phased out, and probably never will. The actress created quite a buzz when she made her Instagram debut a couple of weeks ago and ever since, she has been grabbing all the attention with her posts and photos. And today, she shared a sunkissed photo of hers where she is dressed in casuals and she wrote, "Sunshine on my mind... and my face."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post right here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and while the movie was one of the most awaited films given how it marks Irrfan's return, it did not seem to flourish just as well given the COVID 19 outbreak that took over, leading to malls and theatres being shut.

Credits :Instagram

