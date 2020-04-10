Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for the sweetest photo in this childhood pic with sister Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have always been the most talked about B-town divas and well, they were just as adorable in childhood as they are now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor have both aged like fine wine and every time they step out, they have fans gushing over them. Both the divas have an impeccable sense of fashion and their social media profiles bear testimony to that face. While Karisma keeps sharing photos on social media and for the longest time, it was also a source for photos of sister Bebo, the actress eventually made her Instagram debut and ever since, there has been no stopping her.

However, fans continue to dig in photos from the past and they never go out choices to give. Be it unseen photos from the sets or often, throwback photos from childhood, they often leave us surprised with how there can be so much that is yet to be seen. And today, we came across this photo of Kareena and Karisma twinning in white from a couple of years ago and we are in awe of these two. While Kareena has this huge smile on her face, Karisma is holding onto her with her embrace.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's photo right here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium where she took to the cop avatar for the first time. Though the movie has received a positive reaction from the fans, the numbers happened to suffer due to the Coronavirus outbreak that ultimately resulted in a lockdown. Next up, we will see Kareena in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring .

