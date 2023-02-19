Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with mom-to-be Anissa Malhotra Jain at her Godh Bharai ceremony-PIC

Congratulations are in order as Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jai n are expecting their first child together! Armaan’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a picture on Instagram with mom-to-be Anissa from the godh bharai or baby shower ceremony, and the ladies look absolutely stunning in the picture. Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain got married in February 2020, and their wedding reception was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child, and they hosted a baby shower that was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to post a picture that shows her posing with her sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain. For Anissa’s godh bharai, Kareena opted for a grey ethnic suit that features beautiful embroidery. She paired it with a pair of silver juttis, and was seen carrying a mauve-coloured clutch. Kareena kept her hair tied back in a bun, and looked beautiful with a bindi on her forehead. Meanwhile, mom-to-be Anissa Malhotra looked stunning in a bright blue embroidered saree. Anissa had a rose garland around her neck, and she looked stunning as she posed with Kareena.

Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “With the gorgeous mamma to be (red heart emoji)." Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi is also seen in the background of the photo.