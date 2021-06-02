Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a pretty mirror selfie following new normal amid pandemic; Says 'Maintain distance'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is waiting for the release of her next Laal Singh Chaddha, showed off her flawless beauty in her latest mirror selfie. Take a look.

Although there is still time for Kareena Kapoor Khan to cast her magic spell on the silver screen with her next release, the Jab We Met actress has been stealing hearts on social media. Kareena has been treating her fans and netizens with her breathtaking photos. Yesterday, she won over the internet with a reel video wherein the actress was seen experimenting with numerous Instagram filters. The actress looked ravishing while sitting at home near the swimming pool. Today, Kareena has yet again left everyone mesmerised with her beauty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared her stunning mirror selfie wherein she can be seen posing while following the new normal. Alongside it, the actress wrote, “Objects in the mi̶r̶r̶o̶r̶ glass are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal!” Also, one cannot fail to notice a glimpse of a beautiful pool in the backdrop. The post received love from netizens including her dear friend Rhea Kapoor. The producer commented, “The Ready on set bro.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which official adaptation of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump, also features perfectionist in the lead role. The flick will hit the theaters this Christmas.

The actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×