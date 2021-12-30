Kareena Kapoor Khan posts throwback PIC of 'Hotties' Saif Ali Khan, Homi Adajania chilling on sets of Cocktail

Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty was a huge hit at the box office. The film was loved by the fans and especially Veronica’s role played by Deepika. However, don’t get confused as today the love triangle drama is not celebrating its anniversary. But Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories showing hotties Saif and director Homi Adajania chilling on sets of the film. Well, both seem to have some really good time as they take a sunbath.

Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Kareena shared the picture and wrote, “Between Takes. This is why we took so long to shoot #COCKTAIL. Coz we never really…Good times Brother.” Both are seen lying on a sofa and enjoying the sun. Talking about the film, the story revolves around a girl Veronica who welcomes her boyfriend Gautam and her new friend Meera to her home. Though they are happy for a while, their lives get complicated when Gautam falls in love with Meera.

Today, Kareena, in the morning, also shared a picture of her boys Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Both were seen chilling on the bed. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and pyjama, Saif was enjoying his breakfast while browsing through his phone, while Taimur was busy drawing on his notebook and was unaware of being getting clicked.

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan in the lead.

