Kareena Kapoor Khan posts UNSEE PICS from her wedding to wish Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London currently for her next project.
Soha Ali Khan has turned a year older today and her family members and friends are sending wishes. Actor-husband Kunal Kemmu also shared a picture to wish his dearest wife. But there is one wish which caught our attention. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in London currently for her next project, took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from her wedding. Saif Ali Khan is also seen in it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a family picture featuring Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, actor and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and captioned it, "Beautiful and supportive." The second picture is from her wedding featuring actor-husband Saif Ali Khan as a groom with his sisters – Soha and Saba – and wrote, “Happy birthday darling Soha.” Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She married Kunal Kemmu in 2015. In 2004, Soha made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer Dil Maange More.
Kareena gets mobbed by fans
Coming back to Kareena, a video of her recently went viral. In the video, she was seen getting mobbed by fans who are trying to click selfies with her. She was seen maintaining her cool and trying to make her way to the airport.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Her upcoming projects
On the work front, Kareena is in London for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller. It is slated to release on Netflix and is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, she will make her debut as a producer with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident.
