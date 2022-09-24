Kareena Kapoor Khan posts UNSEEN PIC from her birthday bash with BFF Amrita Arora

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday a few days ago, and her birthday bash was attended by her close friends and family. Guests present at the bash shared some stunning pictures from the celebrations that took place at Kareena’s house and looks like they all had a lot of fun. Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor attended Bebo’s birthday party and had a ball of a time! Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen arriving at Kareena’s bash.

Pictures from Kareena’s birthday bash had gone viral on social media. Fans were, however, waiting for Kareena to post pictures from her birthday celebrations. Now, the actress has finally shared an unseen picture from her birthday bash, and it features her BFFs Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. The candid picture is too cute, and it shows Kareena giggling over something her friends said. She can be seen hiding her face with her hand, while Amrita and Mallika sit next to her and enjoy a conversation.