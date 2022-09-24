Kareena Kapoor Khan posts UNSEEN PIC from her birthday bash with BFF Amrita Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan spent a gala time with her besties Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday a few days ago, and her birthday bash was attended by her close friends and family. Guests present at the bash shared some stunning pictures from the celebrations that took place at Kareena’s house and looks like they all had a lot of fun. Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor attended Bebo’s birthday party and had a ball of a time! Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen arriving at Kareena’s bash.
Pictures from Kareena’s birthday bash had gone viral on social media. Fans were, however, waiting for Kareena to post pictures from her birthday celebrations. Now, the actress has finally shared an unseen picture from her birthday bash, and it features her BFFs Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. The candid picture is too cute, and it shows Kareena giggling over something her friends said. She can be seen hiding her face with her hand, while Amrita and Mallika sit next to her and enjoy a conversation.
Kareena shared the picture with a lovely caption that read, “As we all know laughter is the best medicine…Nothing like a warm giggle with your BFFs #Keep laughing#BFFS Forever @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat.” Amrita Arora replied to her post and wrote, “I love you,” while Zoya Akhtar, and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Check out the picture below.
Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a small glimpse of her birthday décor, while also sharing a sneak peek into an unseen corner of her home. The actress shared the picture as she took to her Instagram to give a shoutout to a décor company.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena will also be making her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Apart from this, she has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Maje mini dress is all the glam goodness to love and replicate; Yay or Nay?