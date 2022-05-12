Kareena Kapoor Khan pouts with Jaideep Ahlawat as they complete first day shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s film; PIC

Ever since it was announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle yesterday and shared the first pic from Kalimpong as she was gearing up for the first day of the shoot. And today her co-star Jaideep has taken to his IG handle to share a fun picture with Bebo as he learns to pout from her after successfully completing the first day of the shoot.

In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a grey coloured shirt. She has tied her hair in a bun and has minimal makeup on her face. She stands beside her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat who is wearing a beige coloured striped shirt. Both of them hold a clapboard together and can be seen pouting together. Sharing this picture, Jaideep wrote, “So much “Devotion” in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably … Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan.”

To note, the untitled movie is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and will reportedly premiere on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of the much-talked-about Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

