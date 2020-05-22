Kareena Kapoor Khan prays for Bengal and shares photos of aftermath of Cyclone Amphan: We all need to think

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a series of photos of the devastation caused by the Cyclone Amphan in Bengal. The Laal Singh Chaddha star urged people to think before complaining about their problems. Check it out.

Over the past few days, heartbreaking videos and photos have been surfacing on social media of the devastation caused in West Bengal due to the Cyclone Amphan. Already the world was dealing with a Coronavirus pandemic and now, a natural disaster wreaked havoc in Bengal and upended the lives of millions. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan joined other celebs in praying for the people and wildlife of the state whose lives have been affected by the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan.

Kareena took to Instagram to repost images of the destruction caused by the strong cyclone in West Bengal and asked people to introspect before complaining about their problems. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor has been extremely active on social media and has been sharing her thoughts about the Coronavirus crisis as well. Now, the cyclone Amphan has claimed the lives of many and uprooted millions of people from their homes due to the strong winds and rain. Amid this, Kareena came forth and asked people to pray for Bengal.

Kareena shared photos of the devastation caused by the Cyclone in the state. From uprooted trees to people being forced to vacate their homes due to the destruction, the heartbreaking images that Kareena shared of the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan will leave an impact on your mind. Kareena wrote, “We all need to think,’ with folded hands.

Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted post Cyclone Amphan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to West Bengal to survey the areas that have been badly hit by the Cyclone Amphan. As per the latest report 72 people have lost their lives and many have been injured due to the Cyclone. Not just this more than 88,000 hectares of paddy crop has been lost due to the cyclone that hit the state of West Bengal. Bollywood celebs like Vicky Kaushal, , Kiara Advani and others came forward to pray for the state and the people.

