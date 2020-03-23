Kareena Kapoor Khan prays for Italy with a throwback pic of Saif Ali Khan and her as COVID 19 death toll rises

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her Italy trip with Saif Ali Khan. As the death toll due to Coronavirus rises in Italy, the Laal Singh Chaddha star sent love and prayers for the people of Italy. Check it out.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may have been spending time at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India, but it looks like she has been staying updated with the news of the increase in the death toll in Italy due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Keeping the European country in her prayers, Kareena remembered Italy with a throwback photo from her trip with to the city of Rome. Due to the Coronavirus spread, Italy’s death toll has crossed 5400 and it continues to rise by the hour.

Kareena took to social media to remember the happier times when she and Saif had travelled to the city of Rome in Italy and posed in front of the iconic Colosseum. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, several elderly and young people have died. In the photo, Kareena can be seen sporting a casual look in a blazer and jeans while Saif is seen opting for a half-sleeved tee with a jacket and jeans. Bollywood’s power couple can be seen getting all touristy in the photo as they posed in front of Rome’s iconic Amphitheatre.

Kareena shared the photo and sent prayers along with it to people of Italy where the COVID-19 has caused many deaths and it continues to spread, despite the lockdown. Kareena captioned it as, “Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all.”

Check out Kareena and Saif’s photo:

Meanwhile, while being at home with Saif and Taimur, Kareena has been sharing updates on social media of her time away from work. A day back, Kareena shared a happy photo of Saif and Taimur indulging in a gardening session while spending a lazy Sunday at home. Several other stars are also at home amidst the Coronavirus Shutdown in Maharashtra and other states. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

