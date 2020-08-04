Kareena Kapoor Khan on privilege: Same people pointing fingers are the ones who made these nepotistic stars

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke up in an interview on being labelled the ‘ultimate privileged girl or insider’ in Bollywood. Talking about it, Kareena said that even she has struggled, but it is not as interesting as someone who has come with less money on a train.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the topic of nepotism has kicked off all over again and due to the same, several stars have been called out on social media including , , and others. Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke in an interview and mentioned her thoughts on the whole debate that has kicked off again. This year, Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood as her first film Refugee celebrated its 20th anniversary.

In a recent chat with Barkha Dutt, Kareena was asked about her being labelled the ‘ultimate insider’ of Bollywood. Talking about it, Kareena said that 21 years of her career would not have happened only because of nepotism. She said that everyone is used to attacking people without understanding the larger picture. She further said that people think if one has name, fame, money, they are bad. She said, “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen for them that way.” She further said that a doctor’s son would also like to be like their parents.

Further, she said Bollywood is the biggest voice to talk about something and also are the easy target as it becomes an interesting watch for people to see actors talk about each other. Further she spoke about being privileged due to being from Kapoor family. She said that the idea is to keep moving ahead and working hard. Further, Kareena said that she doesn’t see that she has got anything because of her privileged background. She said, “it might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. My struggle is there but it isn’t as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it.”

Further, Kareena even said that it is the audience that makes or breaks a star. She said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is or or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us.”

Kareena is currently spending her time at home with and son Taimur Ali Khan. A day back, she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the entire Kapoor family where Alia Bhatt, also joined in. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

