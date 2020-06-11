Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra discuss husbands Saif Ali Khan & Nick Jonas' cooking skills; Watch Video

As a part of Pinkvilla Rewind, we bring forth a fun video in which Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra open up about what husbands Saif Ali Khan and Nick Jonas like to cook for them.

Among the most popular couples of showbiz, Kareena Kapoor Khan and and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the ones with a massive fan base across the world. While Kareena and Saif’s love story is nothing short of a royal romance, Priyanka and Nick’s modern day tale of love too is dreamy and romantic. Every time Saif and Kareena step out, they manage to make heads turn with their style. On the other hand, Priyanka and Nick are a power couple of the west who always leave everyone in awe of their PDA. But, did you know that Saif and Nick have also managed to impress their superstar wives with their cooking as well?

As Pinkvilla rewind, we take you back to candid moments from Kareena and Priyanka’s chats where the two revealed to us about the cooking skills of their hubbies. While chatting with us back in the day, Priyanka revealed that between her and Nick, the Sucker singer is a better cook. She even shared that she doesn’t know how to cook. The Sky Is Pink star went ahead and revealed what all the talented singer can make and well, it surely left us in awe. However, Priyanka also shared what Nick cannot cook and how she intended him to learn it.

On the other hand, Kareena shared that she loves home-cooked food and only likes to eat that even when she is shooting. Kareena went ahead and shared how Saif sometimes likes to cook when they are at home. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared that her husband likes to cook Pasta, roast chicken. She even praised his cooking and shared their idea of spending time at home during dinner. Well both the popular stars ended up revealing how well their husbands can ace the chef’s role in the kitchen and it surely is a fun treat to revisit.

Watch Priyanka and Kareena sharing details about Nick and Saif’s cooking skills:

