Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra mourn loss of renowned US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a renowned US Supreme Court Justice and a champion of women's rights, passed away at the age of 87. Her demise left everyone grieved and saddened and many took to social media to mourn it. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to social media to express grief over the loss of the demise of the feminist icon. Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court Bench. Reportedly, she passed away due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home.
Priyanka took to social media to pen a note for her as she remembered her impact on society. She shared a quote by her and wrote, "Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace." Moving ahead, Kareena also shared an artwork by an artist and mourned the loss of the feminist icon. She expressed grief over the death of the women's rights champion and wrote on her Instagram story, "Rest In Power."
Several leaders and celebs all over the world were left saddened by the loss of the iconic US Supreme Court Justice. Many took to social media to express grief over the loss of an icon. Apart from Priyanka and Kareena, Bollywood celebs like Shibani Dandekar, Tisca Chopra and others expressed grief over losing an icon like her. Tisca wrote, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg #RBG #PowerSource #Beacon Rest in peace .." She was reportedly appointed to the US Supreme Court bench by President Bill Clinton. In the more recent times, as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, she delivered several important and progressive votes regarding issues like abortion right, same-sex marriage and more.
Take a look at Tisca's post:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg #RBG #PowerSource #Beacon
Rest in peace ..
— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 19, 2020
