Kareena Kapoor Khan is a pro at multitasking and this throwback BTS boomerang is proof; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the popular Bollywood stars who is known for being a multitasker. A throwback boomerang from one of the shoots, Kareena can be seen getting her hair and makeup done while browsing through her phone. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the one leading lady who has managed to leave an indelible imprint in people’s hearts with her stellar performances. The diva has done films like Chameli, Jab We Met, Veere Di Wedding and more and has proved her mettle right from the start. Kareena is known to be a true professional and those who have worked with her, have always praised her for it. And a recent video from one of her shoots proves she is a multitasker and never wastes a moment while working.

Kareena’s hair stylist took to Instagram to share a throwback behind-the-scenes boomerang from one of her shoots. In the video, we can see Kareena dressed in an all black outfit. While her hairstylist is seen working on her hair and styling it, Kareena seems to be busy browsing through her phone. As she gets ready for her shoot, the Laal Singh Chaddha star seems to be getting other work done by surfing through her phone, thereby proving that she is a pro at multitasking.

A day back, Kareena lit up the internet with a cute and goofy Mother’s Day post with her son Taimur Ali Khan. The diva often takes Taimur on shoots of her films. A while back, when Kareena was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha, she took Taimur with her to spend time with him even while working.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback BTS video:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The shooting of the film was going on when the lockdown was announced. However, as soon as the lockdown was announced, Aamir and Kareena returned to home. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on Christmas 2020.

