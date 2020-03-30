Kareena Kapoor Khan promises son Taimur Ali Khan of sunny days as he paints a picture of ‘A day at the beach’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to flaunt yet another beautiful painting by Taimur Ali Khan amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva promised her son of sunny days amidst the lockdown. Check it out.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been extremely active on social media since her Instagram debut and recently, she shared her son Taimur Ali Khan’s hidden talent on her handle. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a picture of son Taimur’s painting that he made of his favourite dessert, an ice cream while being at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, Kareena shared yet another beautiful painting by son Taimur that showcased his version of a day of his family at the beach.

In the painting we could see 4 people lying on the beach on recliners and having a gala time. Taimur painted his vision of a day at the beach while spending time at home due to the COVID 19 lockdown and Kareena shared a glimpse of the same on social media. Kareena even promised her munchkin of sunny days while sharing the same. Seeing his painting, several fans took the comments section and showered the little munchkin with lots of love.

Kareena shared Taimur’s painting like a proud mommy and captioned it as, “Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries.” The diva has been sharing updates while spending time in self quarantine with and Taimur Ali Khan. A day back, Saif revealed in an interview that these days, he, Taimur and Kareena are growing tomato plants at home and amidst the lockdown, it is one of the activities they do together. Apart from this, Saif had even shared what series he and Kareena binge on amidst the lockdown.

Check out Taimur’s painting shared by Kareena:

