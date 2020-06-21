Kareena Kapoor Khan promises Taimur that Saif Ali Khan will 'always have his back' in Father's Day post

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined Instagram earlier this year, shared a brand new photo of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur on the occasion of Father's Day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to document her 2020 Father's Day post for the first time on social media and we must say that she is indeed doing a pretty great job at it. The actress, who joined Instagram earlier this year, took to the photo-sharing app on Sunday and shared a brand new photo of husband and son Taimur Ali Khan. On the occasion of Father's Day, the picture was apt and Kareena's caption described it in the perfect way.

In the photo, Saif can be seen watching over Taimur as he adorably looks at his dad. The photo's caption reads, "He'll always have your back Tim...#HappyFathersDay." The photo is from Kareena and Saif's many family trips. Apart from wishing Saif a Happy Father's Day, Kareena also wished her dad Randhir Kapoor. "All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream #HappyFathersDay," Kareena wrote.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Father's Day posts below:

Blocking out trolls and hate comments, Kareena turned off the comments section on Saif and Taimur's post. Her sister Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish dad Randhir and shared a super cute photo from her childhood. "Dotty duo Happy Father’s Day Papa love youuu #fathersday."

Amid this lockdown, Kareena has given her fans many reasons to cheer by sharing some unseen photos of Taimur. What are your thoughts on these photos? Let us know in the comments below.

