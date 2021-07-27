Kareena Kapoor Khan is a protective mommy as Taimur enjoys a swing ride; See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is amongst the top favourites of paps who never miss a chance to click the diva. Also, her son Taimur Ali Khan too is amongst one of their most favourite star-kids to click. Well, when the paparazzi get to click both the mother-son duo together, it indeed is a great day for them. And it looks like today was that day. Kareena was snapped with Taimur in what appears to be her building lobby, and as always, her attire grabbed all the attention. 

Ever since the pandemic has begun, everyone loves to be in their comfy clothes in the house. It looks like even Bebo loves to slip into her baggy comfortable clothes when at home. She wore baggy grey trousers, which was floor-length, paired with an oversized white top. On the other hand, Taimur Ali Khan, who was enjoying his swing with his caretaker, wore a black jumper and a white tee. It appears that Kareena Kapoor Khan had come down to call her son back home. Hence, like an obedient child, Taimur can be seen getting down from the swing and going back home. 

Take a look: 

 

 

 

 

Bebo seems to be a protective mother, and we cannot deny that after looking at the pics. 

Well, Kareena always makes sure to greet the paps nicely; this time too, the diva waved at them before entering her building. 

Kareena made sure that she did not remove her mask even for a second and maintained the same for her son. Now, this again proves what a protective mother she is. What do you think?

Comments
Anonymous : Nothing more sad than a child alone on a swing with the mother nearby who can’t be bothered joining him.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The memories he’ll have of swings - alone with nanny nearby. My more Concerned about waving to paps.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : She should write a book on how nannies take good care of the babies lol
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Just a kid, nothing more , nothing less, stop trting him like a star.
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Only in India rich moms are so reliant on servants and nannies. Even Kim kardashian plays one one one with all 4 of her kids
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : whys she wearing such old women clothes
REPLY 4 15 hours ago
Anonymous : To hide all her love handles and cellulites. Lol
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : why cant she play with her kid? always nannies
REPLY 6 15 hours ago
Anonymous : It’s weird
REPLY 0 9 hours ago

