Kareena Kapoor Khan is a protective mommy as Taimur enjoys a swing ride; See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is amongst the top favourites of paps who never miss a chance to click the diva. Also, her son Taimur Ali Khan too is amongst one of their most favourite star-kids to click. Well, when the paparazzi get to click both the mother-son duo together, it indeed is a great day for them. And it looks like today was that day. Kareena was snapped with Taimur in what appears to be her building lobby, and as always, her attire grabbed all the attention.

Ever since the pandemic has begun, everyone loves to be in their comfy clothes in the house. It looks like even Bebo loves to slip into her baggy comfortable clothes when at home. She wore baggy grey trousers, which was floor-length, paired with an oversized white top. On the other hand, Taimur Ali Khan, who was enjoying his swing with his caretaker, wore a black jumper and a white tee. It appears that Kareena Kapoor Khan had come down to call her son back home. Hence, like an obedient child, Taimur can be seen getting down from the swing and going back home.

Take a look:

Bebo seems to be a protective mother, and we cannot deny that after looking at the pics.

Well, Kareena always makes sure to greet the paps nicely; this time too, the diva waved at them before entering her building.

Kareena made sure that she did not remove her mask even for a second and maintained the same for her son. Now, this again proves what a protective mother she is. What do you think?

