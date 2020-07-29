Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mom as she poses while holding Taimur Ali Khan in a throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan holding on to mom Kareena Kapoor Khan in a throwback photo is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur make for the coolest mother-son duo in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The little munchkin was born to Kareena and in 2016 and continues to be in the limelight from the very beginning. It won’t be wrong to say that he is one of the most popular star kids in B-town with a separate fan base of his own. Well, Taimur never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out!

Most of the time, the little Nawab is seen accompanying his mom Kareena to various events and occasions. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the mother-son duo that is unmissable. Moreover, it also reminds us of the times when exotic vacations were a thing! Yes, that’s right. The Veere Di Wedding actress is seen posing for the camera while holding Tim Tim in this throwback picture. She looks stunning in a brown furry jacket, blue jeans, and matching boots. Taimur, on the other hand, is clad in a blue jacket, matching jeans and boots. Well, we can’t get over his adorable expressions here.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring Late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. She will next be collaborating with for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Kareena will also be reportedly teaming up with for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

