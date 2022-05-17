Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mom as Taimur climbs a wall at the trampoline park; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation and the paparazzi's favourite kid He is one of the cutest star kids on the block and whenever his mother-actress shares glimpses of her elder son on her social media handle and it often goes viral on the internet. Speaking of which, earlier today, the Jab We Met actress shared a video of her five-year-old son's day of adventure.

The star kid recently visited a trampoline park and Kareena shared a glimpse of her son jumping on the trampoline and other fun activities. The Good Newwz actress shared the video and cheered for Taimur by calling it, “Amazing.” The clip also features Taimur dressed in a yellow t-shirt and black pants. She captioned the video, “play time.” In the video, he is also seen playing trampoline basketball, enjoying arcade games, and more. In the background, Kareena also added Pharrell Williams's song Happy as she shared the video.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story:

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress jetted off to North-Eastern India to shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller. The film is based on a famous book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, and also marks her OTT debut. On Saturday, Kareena also shared an adorable picture with her 'best man' Jehangir Ali Khan, who has also accompanied her for the shoot. She captioned it as "Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company...DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx"

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022 and is helmed by Advait Chandan. She will also be making her production debut with Ekta Kapoor for a thriller inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys dinner date with her gang in Kalimpong after shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's film; PIC