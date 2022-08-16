Kareena Kapoor Khan is proud as Saif Ali Khan and Taimur use family time to build rock band stage; WATCH

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often drops glimpses of her family time with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan and this Independence Day, the Laal Singh Chaddha star did the same. This time, Kareena gave her fans a treat where Saif and Taimur were seen making the best out of waste. Not just Taimur, even Jeh was seen assisting his brother and dad while spending time together with Saif and Taimur. Kareena captured the video and shared it on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video in which Saif and Taimur were seen creating a rock band stage with recycled paper. Encouraging others to do the same, Kareena wrote, "This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper Reuse, recycle, be free...#FamilyTime #Reels #ReelItFeelIt." The cute moments between Saif, Taimur and Jeh left netizens in complete awe of the family time at the Pataudi household.

See Kareena's video HERE

On the work front, Kareena was busy with the promotions of her film Laal Singh Chaddha recently. The film was released last week in theatres and it showcased Kareena and Aamir together as the leads. The film was a remake of Forrest Gump that originally stars Tom Hanks.

Besides this, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next. She also has shot for Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Reportedly, Kareena also has signed a film with producer Rhea Kapoor.

