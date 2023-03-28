Kareena Kapoor Khan proves orange is the new black; Looks chic in striking one-shoulder gown at an event-PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista, and she always brings her A-game when it comes to fashion. From glamorous looks on the red carpet to casual airport looks- Kareena rocks every outfit effortlessly and with great panache. Yesterday, she was spotted in a casual look as she stepped out in the city. She wore a black t-shirt, layered it with a matching blazer, and paired it with baggy blue denim jeans. Today, Kareena went for a more stylish, chic look and she made a fashion statement as she arrived for a store launch in a zesty orange one-shoulder gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in an orange one-shoulder gown

Orange outfits are trending this summer, and Kareena served a fresh, flattering, and vibrant summer look as she arrived for the store launch event in a tangerine-hued gown. It had a flattering silhouette with a strappy detail on one shoulder. Bebo rocked the bold and vibrant colour with great ease, and kept her accessories minimal. She simply wore a pair of golden earrings, and let her beautiful tresses open. Complementing the bright orange outfit, was a pair of white heels. The dress had a bold, backless detail, and Kareena looked oh-so-chic in the orange dress! Check out the pictures and the video below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery, tentatively titled, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. She also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Kareena will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

