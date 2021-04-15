Kareena Kapoor Khan quotes Mother Teresa as she shells out important advice on family love amid Janta Curfew

As Janta Curfew took effect in Mumbai yesterday amid rising cases of COVID 19, Kareena Kapoor Khan took cues from Mother Teresa and shared important words of wisdom that were all about family love and changing the world.

Owing to the rapidly rising cases of COVID 19 in the nation, several states imposed strict restrictions. The Maharashtra Government imposed Section 144 in the state along with Janta Curfew and several other restrictions on various activities including film shoots. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a special quote by Mother Teresa that was perfect advice for all amid the grim times. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been spending time at home with , son Taimur Ali Khan and newborn amid the surge in COVID 19 cases.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a special quote by Mother Teresa about family love and changing the world. The quote reads, "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family." Amid the Janta Curfew, Kareena's post about being at home and spending time with family to change the world comes as million-dollar advice. A few days back, Kareena even shared a selfie on her handle where she was seen wearing a mask amid the rising cases of COVID 19.

With the selfie, Kareena urged everyone to mask up. Her caption read as, "No propaganda, just wear your mask." The actress has joined several other celebs in raising awareness about following COVID 19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son back in February 2021 and since then, they have been ensuring they spend time with the little one. In March, a month after her delivery, Kareena returned to sets to shoot a cooking show. She will be seen as a chef for the day on the cooking show. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

