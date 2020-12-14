  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates in latest selfie as she shares a glimpse of her growing baby bump

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant and expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, flaunted her pregnancy glow on social media. Check out the photo below.
60073 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2020 02:37 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to send the Internet into a meltdown. The actress began her week on a fitness note and took to Instagram to give us a good look at her growing baby bump. Kareena, who is pregnant and expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has been flaunting her pregnancy glow on social media. The actress is due in March 2021 and Kareena dropped a brand new photo on Monday that will leave you in awe of the actress.

In the photo, Kareena can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she snapped a selfie in pink workout gear. Despite being pregnant, Kareena has gone about her business and has been shooting for commercials in the city. She also wrapped up her shoot for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in August 2020. 

Sharing the latets photo, Kareena captioned it, "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia." Naturally, the photo left her fans in awe of her as they flooded the comments section. Designer Masaba Gupta hailed Kareena for working despite Covid 19. "Fabbb! It's insane and commendable how hard you've worked through your pregnancy in covid," Masaba commented.

Kareena's BFF wrote, "Stunning," with multiple heart emojis. Take a look at Kareena's latest photo: 

Isn't Kareena Kapoor simply stunning in this latest photo! 

Apart from Kareena, another Bollywood star who is pregnant and expecting soon is Anushka Sharma. The actress recently sent social media into a meltdown when she shared a picture of herself nailing a difficult yoga pose. While majority of netizens loved Anushka's photo, a section trolled the actress for trying to perform the yoga asana in the last trimester of her pregnancy. 

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Such manly looks these 2 sis have. Rubbish woman

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

beautiful

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Twins?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why are you showing this news???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why are you showing this news???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sooo pretty.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Then I day all of a sudden all the stretch Marks nd belly fat will disappear. Lol. Marks never fade away on it's own

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Medicine fades stretch marks u dumb