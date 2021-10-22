Kareena Kapoor Khan on raising Taimur & Jeh: 'Important for the boys to know mother is their father’s equal'

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second baby boy, Jeh in the month of February, this year. The actor has turned author and already launched her debut book namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Her ultimate manual for mom-to-be includes her journey of both her pregnancies and now, in a recent interaction with the Film Companion, the actor shared how she is raising both Taimur and Jeh about gender equality.

During the interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan opined that it is important for both her sons to know their mother and father are equal. She said, “Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally.”

She continued, “We’re both bringing food to the table, we’re both very clear on the fact that we’re both working as a couple. We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal.”

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for release during Christmas 2021 this year.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan proves you can never go wrong with classic denim and tee look as she steps out; PHOTOS