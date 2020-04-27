Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma pose for a selfie & we wonder when we'll reunite with our cousins

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and cousins are all smiles as they pose for a selfie in a throwback photo and fans love it; Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings the internet to a grinding halt whenever she steps out of abode and gets papped in the city. Be it fan clubs shared photos, paparazzi photos or now, Bebo herself, posting Insta-worthy photos on her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan is, hands down, the biggest diva of Bollywood. From her red carpet appearances to her airport photos and candid clicks, Kareena Kapoor Khan always wins hearts. And since all of us are in lockdown, today, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of Bebo with , Karisma Kapoor and Armaan Jain as they pose for a selfie and in the photo, Kareena rocks a no make-up look and looks gorgeous as always

Well, Kareena is extremely attached to her cousins and recently, during Armaan Jain and long-time partner Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, Bebo, like a doting sister, made sure she was part of all the functions. From dancing in the baraat with Saif and Taimur to entering the baraat in a car with Lolo and the groom to dancing on Bole Chudiyaan at the sangeet, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that she is clearly sister goals. Now during a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan got talking about paparazzi photos and how she cannot sit dressed all the time. In an interview, Bebo said that she can’t be dressed in couture all the time and Bebo said that she do have days when her hair is out of place. “The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it,” shared Kareena.

Now since all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, , in an interview, revealed that amidst the lockdown, he has been keeping himself busy by cooking, learning guitar online, and spending time with Taimur. This Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor revealed that he wakes up early in the morning, and exercises and later, he spends time with Taimur Ali Khan and chases and runs around him in the house. Since Kareena has been sharing Saif and Tim Tim’s photos on social media, we know that the father and son duo have been gardening and painting on the walls. Also, what is amazing is that due to the lockdown, since there are no shootings, Saif and Bebo are home, and therefore, his son is having a blast with both parents around all the time. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia and although the film released last month, the film suffered box office collection as theatres got shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, and later, the film was released online. Now post Angrezi Medium, Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite , and sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Talking about Veere Di Wedding, during a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor got talking about the film, and since Rhea had confirmed on Instagram that the sequel to the film is underway, when Kareena asked Rhea as to which member of the Kapoor family would be best fit for the role of a stripper, and before Rhea could answer, Bebo suggested that Rhea only should take the title of a stripper. And later, Rhea, jokingly, told Kareeena Kapoor Khan that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

