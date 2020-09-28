Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji & Twinkle Khanna make for the perfect girl squad in THIS throwback PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji share a strong bond with each other. Meanwhile, check out one of their throwback pictures.

When we talk about friendships and bonds in Bollywood, numerous examples can be taken in this context. Be it the Kapoor sisters and Arora sisters or be it , Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and others, B-town celebs are known for sharing a great bond with each other. Most of the time, it is evident from their pictures that go instantly viral on social media. However, they have become less frequent in the past few months owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

But still no worries! That is because we have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Twinkle Khanna. This picture will surely remind many of us of the times when social distancing and lockdown weren’t a thing. Bebo looks stunning as she wears a black top with dramatic sleeves and blue jeans. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, is wearing a camouflage jacket. Twinkle Khanna looks fabulous in a white outfit and skin-coloured jacket.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring the late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. She will next collaborate with for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the Hollywood flick titled Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Well, another good news for all the fans of Bebo is that she is going to welcome her second child soon with . Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the movie Mardaani 2. She will next appear in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

