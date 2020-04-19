Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh REACT to Indian tricolour lighting up Switzerland's Matterhorn mountain

As a tribute to India's efforts, the Matterhorn was lit up in the tricolour and looked ethereal. Bollywood celebs also took note of the same and shared it on their respective social media pages.

As India intensifies its fight against coronavirus, Switzerland's famed Matterhorn mountain was lit up over the weekend in the tricolour. The tricolour on the Matterhorn came amid the coronavirus pandemic which has sent countries all over the world struggling to fight the deadly virus. As a tribute to India's efforts, the Matterhorn was lit up in the tricolour and looked ethereal. Bollywood celebs also took note of the same and shared it on their respective social media pages.

posted a picture of the Matterhorn and wrote, "Switzerland’s most famous mountain - the @zermatt.matterhorn lit up in the glorious Indian Tricolour. A message of solidarity and hope... A tribute to the indomitable human spirit Light Art by @gerryhofstetter and photo by @gabrielperren #inlovewithswitzerland @myswitzerlandin."

Whereas Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of the Matterhorn on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "No wonder Switzerland you have my heart." Abhishek Bachchan aslo shared the same photo, "The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland's landmark peak the Matterhorn this morning, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times!

Thank you @anantgoenka2 for sharing this. #JaiHind ©️ Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter & photo by Gabriel Perren Photo courtesy: Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan Swissnex India."

Check out all their posts below:

