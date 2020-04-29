Kareena Kapoor REACTS to Irrfan’s untimely demise; Says working with him was an absolute honour

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared the screen space with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium, shared a heartfelt post for the actor.

April 29 will forever be considered as the dark day for Bollywood as one of its shiniest stars Irrfan passed away . According to media reports, the legendary actor died due to colon infection in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The news of Irrfan’s unfortunate demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation and the celebrities from all over the world have been mourning the loss. Several celebrities have expressed their condolences on social media since morning.

Joining them Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid a tribute to Irrfan in her recent post. To note, Kareena had collaborated with Irrfan for the first time in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium early this year. The movie also featured Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. The diva shared a still from the movie featuring herself with Irrfan, Deepak and Dimple wherein they were seen sharing a hearty laugh. In the caption, Bebo wrote that it was an absolute honour for her to work with Irrfan. “It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace,” Kareena wrote along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Irrfan:

For the uninitiated, Irrfan, who has been facing severe health issues for quite some time now, lost his mother Saeeda Begum early this week. According to media reports, the Piku actor didn’t attend his mother’s last rites, which were held in Jaipur, owing to his health conditions. Irrfan was recently rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated and was admitted in the ICU.

