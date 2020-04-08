Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS to Karan Johar’s kids ‘body shaming’ the director and we agree to Bebo’s advice

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks buddy Karan Johar to hit the gym as his kids- Yash and Roohi body shame the director. Read on!

If not films or television, filmmaker has been making sure that he continues to entertain his fans on social media as the Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director has been sharing candid and fun videos of his twin children- Yash and Roohi. From Yash and Roohi dismissing Karan’s Pink shoes to his sartorial choices, we are having a lot of fun seeing Karan’s wardrobe diaries, and in the latest, the kids body shamed their father. That’s right!

Karan Johar took to social media to share a video wherein Karan’s caption read, “I have been body shamed”. Why? Because in the video, we see that while Roohi and Yash are eating their lunch, Karan asks them as to what they are eating and instead of answering Karan’s questions, Yash points out at Karan’s tummy as he says, "You have a tummy.” To this, Karan is absolutely shocked and that’s when Karan says, “So, I should not eat because I have a tummy? Why are you guys being so mean?,” and to this, both Yash and Roohi start giggling.

Thereafter, a rather upset Karan says that “I'm gonna go to the gym,” and just like all of us, Karan’s best friend, Kareena Kapor Khan, had an interesting piece of advice for her friend as she left a comment on the video as she wrote, “Gym class today for you...” Well, we wonder if Yash and Roohi’s body shaming Karan will actually prompt Karan to hit the gym. Well, that’s for Karan to decided because if he does workout, he will surely share it on social media. Not just Bebo, , too, left a comment as she wrote, “Your sartorial choices, sense of humour and now even body have been questioned. Times are hard.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to Karan Johar's kids body shaming the director:

