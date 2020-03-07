Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS to paps wishing her on Instagram debut; Says ‘taki tum mujhe aur pareshaan karo’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her Instagram debut and broke the internet. Recently, when Kareena stepped out for her sister Karisma Kapoor’s digital debut, the paparazzi wished her and she had an epic response to it. Check it out.

Among the celebs who were away from the world of social media, very few were left including Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, on March 6, Kareena made her official entry on social media and debuted on Instagram. Within just 12 hours, Bebo garnered over 1 Million followers and broke the internet. Since Kareena was away from the world of social media, she was often only snapped when the paparazzi snapped her in the city. However, after her debut on social media, fans will get to see her on Instagram and most celebs welcomed her too.

However, on Saturday evening, when Kareena stepped out to attend her sister Karisma Kapoor’s digital debut screening, the paparazzi too welcomed her and congratulated her on making her Instagram debut. A photographer said to Kareena, ‘mubarak ho.’ After this, Kareena asked, ‘Kis Liye?’ The paps replied to her in unison, “Instagram debut.” On hearing this, Kareena playfully smiled and started to walk into the theatre. While leaving, however, she replied sweetly to the paparazzi.

Kareean said, “Taaki tum log mujhe aur pareshaan kar sako.” After saying this, Kareena followed her sister Karisma and mom Babita to go inside for the screening of her sister’s digital debut.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s conversation with the paps:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kareena also shared an adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan with her and it broke the internet. Seeing the little cutie boy clinging onto his mommy, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the photo. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium that released on March 13, 2020. Soon, she will kick start shooting for Takht with . Apart from this, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

