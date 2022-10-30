Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS to Ananya Panday dressing up as Poo for Halloween party

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan , who is an avid social media user, has reacted to Ananya Panday's latest look. On Saturday night, the star kid was seen attending a Halloween party in the city and she made heads turn in her Poo outfit. Ananya wore an outfit that was inspired by Bebo's on-screen character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Now, Bebo has shared her reaction and it is simply unmissable!

Ananya has been a huge admirer of Bebo and she has mentioned it in her interviews. For the Halloween party, Ananya was seen sporting a pink shimmery crop top with a short skirt. Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared a collage of Ananya. It looks like Bebo was mighty impressed by Ananya's Poo look. As the Liger actress is celebrating her birthday today, Kareena penned a sweet note too. She wrote, "You looked PHAT! Happy birthday you star...lots of love!" PHAT (Pretty, hot and tempting) is a slang that was used by Bebo in the film. Well, that's the million-dollar reaction we all were waiting for!

Ananya was seen attending the party with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, and others. All of them were seen sporting cool outfits for the party.

Birthday plans

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya, who is celebrating her 24th birthday, spoke about her plans. She shared, "The most important for me is to be surrounded by the people I love. I’m just grateful this year for the health of my family and to be able to keep working. I make it a point every year to work in some sort of way - last year I was dubbing for Gehraiyaan and this year I’m going to be doing a workshop for my next film. My dad always says if you work on your birthday, the entire year will be filled with amazing work and good opportunities!"

Work front

Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.