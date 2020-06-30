Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls 1st shot from Refugee as she sums up her 20 years as the best decision of her life
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut 20 years ago with J P Dutta’s Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, and today, as the film clocks 20 years, an emotional Kareena Kapoor Khan took to socila media to pen a heartwarming note thanking her first director and co-star and also, recalling the times when she woke up at 4 in the morning for her first shot ever. And 20 years later when Kareena Kapoor Khan is many films old in the industry with truckloads of experienc
My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp