Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls fainting on a photo shoot, debunks myths of celeb pregnancy in book's foreword

Kareena Kapoor Khan has added another feather to her hat as she is now a published author with her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The book's foreword has been written by the actress herself in which she recounts her time during both the pregnancies and debunks myths behind the glamourous image of celebrity pregnancy.

The foreword begins with Kareena's words as she recalls the time she fainted on a photo shoot. "People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn’t feel that glamorous – who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photo shoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too," Kareena wrote.

She went on to admit that she worked a little too much during her younger son Jeh's pregnancy. "I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn’t hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh’s time," Kareena confessed.

During both her pregnancies, the actress powered through her work. From wrapping up film shoots to filming brand endorsements, Kareena was fully at it. "Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents."

In her foreword, Kareena also thanked her mum Babita and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."

Kareena concluded her foreword saying that her sons Taimur and Jeh are her symbol of love and life. She wrote, "Of course, nothing fully prepares you for the actual birth and a live, kicking baby in your arms. There are so many unknowns. And there are so many things to which I still don’t know how I will react. But that’s what being a mom is. I always wanted kids. And I married the man I love. My kids are a symbol of my love, my life and my commitment. I may keep making mistakes. But I will power through."

The book's afterword has been penned by Saif Ali Khan.

