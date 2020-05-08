Kareena Kapoor Khan RECALLS ‘good old days’ of no social distancing in ‘sarson ke khet’ with a throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the shooting days of Laal Singh Chaddha. In the photo, she can be seen posing with her entourage when no social distancing was necessary.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is adhering to the social distancing norms given by the government amid the Coronavirus pandemic and is spending time at home with Taimur Ali Khan and . However, prior to the COVID 19 lockdown, Kareena was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha with and photos of the diva kept surfacing on social media to add to the curiosity about the film. However, due to lockdown, the shoot was stalled and Aamir and Kareena returned home.

On Friday, Bebo took to Instagram to recall the days of shoot amid the fields of mustard in Punjab with her team. In the photo, we can see Kareena striking a cool pose in front of ‘sarson ke khet’ with her entourage. As she showed off her swag in a salwar kameez, Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous and reminded us of Jab We Met field scenes as well. In the picture, the diva can be seen smiling and posing with everyone amid the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena captioned the photo as, “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home…” Seeing the photo, fans loved how the diva can rock any outfit and slay in a no makeup look as well. Many were left excited about her role in Laal Singh Chaddha. A while back, Aamir released a poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and it left everyone in awe of her look. The film is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Mona Jai Singh and the shoot for the same was going on in Punjab. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post:

