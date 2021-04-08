Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls good times with Saif Ali Khan, Malaika & her squad: Cocktails with the gang, when?

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo featuring her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha star wished to travel back to the old days and enjoy 'good times.'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be in a nostalgic mood on Thursday as she shared a beautiful throwback photo that her best friend Amrita Arora shared on her social media handle. Fans of the Laal Singh Chaddha star know quite well that Kareena loves to spend time with hubby and her girl gang including , Amrita, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, and whenever they get together, it sure screams fun. However, amid the current surge in COVID 19 cases, all of Bebo's gang is staying inside. Amid this, Kareena missed her girls and shared memory on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena reposted Amrita's Instagram photo where she along with Malaika, Karisma, Saif, Mallika Bhat, Natasha, and others could be seen smiling away together. The photo was clicked on a private plane when all of them were travelling out of the city together. Recalling the good old days, Amrita wanted to go back and spend time with Kareena and others in their gang. Kareena too chimed in and recalled the fun time.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Cocktails with the gang...when? I miss you all." She added a heart emoticon in the end to express her love for her squad.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time at home with her newborn son and Taimur Ali Khan. The actress returned to work in March, a month after her second delivery. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and it is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. It is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

