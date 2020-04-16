Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a beautiful portrait of Taimur Ali Khan and her from a fan in THIS unseen photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a star of the nation. An unseen photo of Kareena receiving a special gift from a fan is going viral on the internet and it is beyond adorable. Check it out.

Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan continues to remain a star of the nation. The cutie boy always manages to light up the internet with his adorable antics and fans love every bit of those. Just like his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur also enjoys a separate fan base. Several times in the past, Kareena’s fans have gone to great lengths to make something special for her and Taimur. From painting a portrait of Taimur to sharing his photos, fans do lots of stuff on social media for the cutie.

An unseen photo that is taking over the internet is of Kareena and a fan who gifted his favourite actress a special portrait. The portrait featured Kareena and her munchkin, Taimur. In the photo, Kareena can be seen on the sets of her radio show, What Women Want with a fan who is presenting her the portrait. The gorgeous star can be seen smiling as she gets a beautiful gift from her fan and the portrait is of her photo in which she is seen holding Taimur in her arms.

In the photo, Kareena can be seen clad in a hot pink jumpsuit and as she received the gift from her fan, she was elated. The portrait of Taimur and Kareena is from a paparazzi photo of her and Taimur. This is not the first time a fan has gone to great lengths for his favourite superstar, Kareena. A while back, when Kareena went to Australia for a fan event, she was given a huge painting of Taimur Ali Khan’s face by a fan. The video from the event also went viral on social media.

Check out Kareena’s photo receiving a portrait of herself and Taimur from a fan:

Meanwhile, since Kareena has made her debut on social media, she has been sharing updates about her life on the same. From sharing cute photos of Taimur with Saif to her own selfies, Kareena has been winning the Instagram game with her posts. Currently, the diva is spending time at home with Saif and Taimur, amid Coronavirus lockdown.

