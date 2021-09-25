Kareena Kapoor Khan receives special Biryani from Bahubali aka Prabhas, calls it an ‘insane meal’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan kick-started her weekend on a delicious note. On Saturday night, the Jab We Met star took to her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her yummy dinner which was sent to her by Bahubali fame Prabhas. The picture shared by her included mouth-watering Indian delicacies. From Biryani, chicken gravy to sweet dessert, her platter was filled with vivid food items.

While sharing the picture on social media, Kareena Kapoor appreciated the humble gesture of Prabhas and noted, “When Bahubali sends you Biryani it’s gotta be the best.” After finishing her statement with two lovestruck emoticons, Kareena Kapoor further added, “Thank you @actorprabhas for this insane meal”. Her caption ended with another heart emoticon and the hashtag ‘Adipurush’. It seems that husband and Prabhas have begun bonding well at the sets of Adipurush.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan drops all black bikini look from beach holiday with Saif, Taimur and Jeh