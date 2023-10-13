Kareena Kapoor Khan redefines casual airport attire as she returns to Mumbai in blue jeans and tee; see PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrated Bollywood actress has always balanced her personal life and work front together, like a pro. The marriage and motherhood have not prevented the popular star from always remaining on the top of the game when it comes to her work front. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made her OTT debut with the Netflix movie Jaane Jaan, is totally busy in her career with some promising projects in her kitty. Amid her busy schedule, Kareena was spotted at the airport on October 12, Thursday night, as she returned to Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan redefines casual airport attire in blue jeans and tee

The Jab We Met actress is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous faces of the Hindi cinema, to have ever existed. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always surprised her fans and the fashion police with her impeccable ability to look super stylish even in the most simple and casual outfits. The Bollywood star, who was spotted at the airport on Thursday night as she returned to Mumbai, has clearly made head turns with her simple yet super stylish look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first Hyderabad schedule for Singham Again, redefined the casual airport look in blue outfits. The popular actress looked supremely stylish in a blue Margiela t-shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of blue boot-cut denim trousers. Kareena Kapoor completed her look with statement black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers and flaunted her flawless skin with a no-make-up look.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport pictures...

