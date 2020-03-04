Kareena Kapoor Khan REFUTES talks of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Kareena Kapoor Khan dismisses reports of being offered a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s film.

For the longest time, reports have been rife that is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for a film and although there has been no official confirmation on the same, reports further suggest that Hirani’s film will be shot in Canada, London and Gujarat. Not just this, reports doing the rounds suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kajol will be cast opposite SRK as his lead actress. Now during a recent interview, when Bebo, who will next be seen in Angrezi Medium, was asked about being offered the film, she refuted as she said, “No that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh Khan immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment.”

Talking about SRK’s next project, it is being said that before Hirani's film, King Khan will announce his film with Raj & DK's directorial and also Atlee's film. Well, until and unless SRK makes an official confirmation on the same, all of SRK fans can simply sit and wait for his next film. Talking about Bebo, for the first time, she will be seen in the role of a cop in Homi Adajani’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan, and often, Bebo has expressed a sense of excitement on working with Irrfan as he had said that after working with all the Khans- namely Salman, SRK and Aamir, Irrfan was the only one to be ticked off her list.

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the film stars Irrfan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan, and the film is a sequel to Hindi Medium and prior to the release of the trailer of the film, Irrfan recorded an audio message to announce that since he is not well, he won’t be able to promote the film, however, he requested everyone to watch the film since it was made with a lot of love.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan photo from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha:

