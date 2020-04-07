Kareena Kapoor Khan rehearsing to Halkat Jawani in a throwback video is the perfect quarantine treat for fans

This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan rehearsing to Heroine’s song- Halkat Jawani will definitely brighten up your dull day. WATCH

For the longest time, we were totally happy with the paparazzi photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan since this diva wasn’t on social media, however, it was just a few days back that Bebo made her Instagram debut and ever since, she has been making sure to treat her Instafam with candid photos and videos. Now as we speak, the entire nation is under a lockdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that due to the Coronavirus crisis, the citizens of the country should stay indoors.

Now that none of us can step outside, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video which had Kareena Kapoor Khan rehearse for a song. Although the video had no sound, but seeing Bebo’s expressions and dance steps we could totally understand that she is rehearsing to Halkat Jawaani from the film- Heroine. In the said video, Bebo is seen wearing an all black look- black tee paired with black jeggings, and as always, she looks gorgeous. Well, we are totally waiting to see Bebo do a full-on dance number in a film, isn’t it? A few days back, Bebo shared a selfie on Instagram wherein she was seen wearing a necklace and it turned out that the necklace was a handmade pasta necklace by none other than Prince Taimur Ali Khan. Alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries…”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and the film was directed by Homi Adajania. Next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the starrer was stalled. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forest Gump.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan reheaarsing to Halkat Jawani:



ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped togetherKareena Kapoor Khan

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More