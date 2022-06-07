Kareena Kapoor Khan relates to Kate Middleton as she struggles to control Prince Louis: I know this feeling

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular actresses in the film industry. She is a doting mother to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. Recently, the Jab We Met actress was fascinated by Prince William and Kate Middleton's younger son Prince Louis' expressions of boredom and annoyance. The royal family had come together this weekend to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth as the monarch of the United Kingdom.

The actress shared a photo of various Prince Louis moods on her Instagram story and wrote, "Mood" with three love-struck emojis. In the photo, Prince Louis is seen watching the Trooping the Colour flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony. While in the second post, Kate Middleton tries to talk to her and her son cheekily tries to shush his mother. Kareena shared the video and revealed that she can relate to Kate in this situation. She wrote, "Why do I know this feeling," adding a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Kareena is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The project is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's 2005 book, The Devotion of Suspect X.

The Aitraaz actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which will feature Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

Apart from this, Kareena will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

