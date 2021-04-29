Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers her Angrezi Medium co star Irrfan as she shares a smiling pic of the late actor

On Irrfan’s death anniversary, Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a tribute to the late actor with a beautiful pic.

Irrfan was one of the most loved and talented actors Indian cinema had ever witnessed. The actor had won hearts with his impeccable acting skills and versatility which had won him a massive fan following across the world. So, when the Maqbool actor breathed his last on April 29 last year post a long battle with cancer, it was a shock for everyone around. And even after a year of his unfortunate demise, the fans continue to miss Irrfan.

In fact, on his first death anniversary, the social media has been abuzz with tributes for the late actor from fans and celebs. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took her Instagram story as she remembered Irrfan. To note, the Pataudi Begum has shared the screen space for the first time in 2020 release Angrezi Medium which marked Irrfan’s last movie. Remembering the late actor on his death anniversary, Bebo shared a monochromatic pic of Irrfan on her IG story wherein he was seen laughing his heart out. She captioned the image with red rose emoticon and red heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tribute for Irrfan:

Earlier, Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan, who played the role of his daughter in the movie, also penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, “We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you”.

