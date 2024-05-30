Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces ‘days of innocence’ as Yuva completes 20 years; shares mesmerizing PIC

Mani Ratnam’s Yuva recently completed 20 years since its release. The film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as Mira. Kareena not only won hearts with her charismatic persona in the movie but also garnered critical acclaim. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared an old photo of her character from the movie and recalled the good old days.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls days of innocence

In the picture, Kareena looks absolutely gorgeous and we simply can't stop gushing over her. While sharing the image, Bebo reminisced about the Yuva days and wrote, "Days Of Innocenece". It is safe to say that Kareena is truly the epitome of beauty and this picture is proof.

Have a look at the picture here:

About Yuva

Mani Ratnam's Yuva starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, and Esha Deol in the lead roles. Released in 2004, Yuva delved into the interconnected lives of three young men from diverse backgrounds and set against a political backdrop, explores themes of youth, love, and societal change. In Tamil, the film was remade as Aayutha Ezhuthu, starring Suriya, R Madhavan, and Siddharth in the lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the heist-comedy film Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. It also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the movie saw Kareena playing an air hostess. The film garnered considerable acclaim during its theatrical release and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Kareena has The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, in her kitty. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Additionally, Kapoor is set to appear in the Cop Universe film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this actioner boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

